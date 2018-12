Dec. 23, 1931 - Dec. 5, 2018

Robert "Bob" Miller passed away December 5, 2018, in Spokane, Washington. Bob was a longtime resident of Trout Creek.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn; six children and stepchildren: Jerry Miller, Randy Miller, Diane Sharrock, Shelly Steavens, Cheryl Smith and Charlene Smith; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.