Holidays shine with traditions

Sunday evening as the hustle of the weekend was winding down, we took a drive through Thompson Falls to see everyone's holiday lights. Houses had everything from a sprinkling of lights to inflatable santas and snowmen. The former Masonic Lodge is now a private residence. We love the large angels and icicle lights that shine on these winter nights.

Traveling west of Thompson Falls, it's always delightful to see the incredible light displays of the Cox and Shear families and their children. We look forward to seeing what they will add each year. And in Plains, Doug Wipplinger's holiday display always brightens the valley.

Driving around looking at lights reminded publisher Annie Wooden of a fun Christmas tradition growing up in Sanders County. Each year, Santa would show up at the Wooden house on Christmas Eve, while the kids were still awake, to deliver a special present. Talk about believing in the magic of Christmas. It wasn't until adulthood that the Wooden kids figured out why Ron and Jake Legault would magically show up for a visit right after Santa left on Christmas Eve.

We're thankful for all of Santa's elves, and for those residents who put up the decorations so we can drive our kids around looking at the lights.

Enjoy spending time with your families this holiday and building your own traditions. Merry Christmas!