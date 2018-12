TAKING IT TO THE BASKET, Lady Hawk sophomore scored on this shot after driving the length of the floor against Florence Friday.

Florence Falcons fly faster. At least right now at any rate.

The Florence Falcons flew past the Lady Hawks 78-48 in Western B action at TFHS Friday.

Now 0-4 in non-conference play, coach Doree Thilmony and the Lady Hawks host Plains in another non-conference tilt Thursday before opening Distric...