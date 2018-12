MAC ATTACK - Matt McCracken flies over Charlo's Garrett Vaughan during a drive to the basket in Plains Saturday. Horsemen play at Thompson Falls Thursday.

PLAINS – Baby, it's cold outside... and, as it turns out, it's cold inside, too.

Pretty much ice-cold through most of the game, the Plains Horsemen seemingly could not beg, borrow or steal a basket for much of the night and lost to the visiting Charlo Vikings 32-28 in District 14C conference a...