The Lodge at Trout Creek welcomes guests

A WARM WELCOME from Randy and Julie McMillian, owners of The Lodge at Trout Creek. The couple dreams of sharing the beauty of the property with others rather than keeping it to themselves. They have 14 years of hospitality service experience.

"It is not ours, we are just stewards of it. We want others to enjoy it," commented Randy McMillian, owner of The Lodge at Trout Creek.

Having been in the hospitality business for 14 years, McMillian and his wife Julie decided it was time to spread their wings to Trout Creek from Glacier Nation...