What was the best thing that happened to you in 2018?

TY PARDEE, Thompson Falls ­— “My wife, Kim, and I had our son, Enzo, (It’s an Italian name). He weighed 7 lbs 5 ounces."

REX DENISON, Thompson Falls – “I sold my house for my asking price.”

MIKE FLAMAN, Thompson Falls – “My wife and I went to Hawaii. We had a great time and we...