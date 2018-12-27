On December 21, 2018, Lawrence "Larry" Richard McKenzie left this world for the next at his beloved Little Bit Ranch on the Blue Slide Road. He was 80 years old. He went out as quiet and noble as he was in life. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and had the privilege to know him.

Larry was born on Dec 30, 1937 in Dover ID to Virginia Eastman McKenzie and Kenneth "Mack" McKenzie.

In 1946 the family moved to Thompson Falls. Larry was a popular guy, who loved to play football in high school. Larry graduated from Thompson Falls High school in 1957.

After high school Larry set out to work, he worked many places throughout Sanders county. From the Noxon dam as it was being built in 1957 to the Thompson Falls Golf course. More logging jobs to count and finally Spring Creek Academy before he retired.

In 1958 Larry married Judith Gee and they started a family in 1959. To this marriage 3 children were born. Terese, Randy and Rodney.

In 1969 the family moved to the homestead on the Blue Slide Road.

In 1971 the couple adopted their 4th and last child, Bernadette.

In 1979 Larry's cherished son Rodney McKenzie died in a hunting accident.

Larry and Judy divorced, and Larry remarried the LOVE of his life Bobbie Jean Harris in 1990.

Larry and Bobbie loved their life together. They loved riding their Harleys, they were both active in ABATE and they both enjoyed their work at Spring Creek. They made their home at Larry's homestead on Blue Slide road.

In 1999 Larry and Bobbie adopted Rodney McKenzie, their grandson.

In 2012 Bobbie was tragically killed from injuries received in a car wreck. Larry remained steadfast at his home on the Blue Slide until his death.

Larry loved socializing with people and he was regularly found in his favorite chair at Minnie's cafe in Thompson Falls. He loved eating his burnt toast and drinking coffee and he faithfully bought his scratch and lottery tickets at Harvest along with his hot dogs and Skoal.

Larry was a staunch Republican, an active member of the John Birch Society, including being a chapter president, for many years. He loved working the JBS youth camps and grew close with many teens over the years. Larry continued that mentoring spirit into his later years, while working at Spring Creek academy, where he mentored many more.

Larry is survived by Terese Helvey and her husband Robert, Randy and Shari McKenzie, Bernadette McKenzie, Rodney McKenzie and his wife Lacey, Tom Kirkland and his wife Chelsea all of Sanders County. Stepdaughter Shawnica Erp and her husband Alan and stepson James Humphrey, both of Florida. He is survived by his brother Roy McKenzie and wife Pearl of Washington, his brother David McKenzie and wife Nancy of Thompson Falls, brother Ervin McKenzie of Alaska, sister Linda Arnzen and husband Ted of Idaho and sister Ruth Bierwagen of Florida. And too many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews to name, along with numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Virginia Lovhaug and brother Everett McKenzie, wife Bobbie and his son Rodney.

A service will be held Saturday, December 29, at noon, at the New Life Fellowship church in Thompson Falls.