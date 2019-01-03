County officials sworn in

TAKING OFFICE - Newly elected county officials were sworn in Dec. 27 at the Sanders County Courthouse. Pictured (from left) are Clerk and Recorder/Treasurer/Supertintendent of Schools Nichol Scribner, Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden, Commissioner Carol Brooker and Sheriff Tom Rummel. County Attorney Naomi Leisz was sworn in later Thursday.

Sanders County Commissioner Tony Cox presided over the swearing in of the newly elected county officials last Thursday. Family, friends and colleagues of the elected officials attended the ceremony, held in the justice court courtroom.

The new term for the elected officials started January 1, but the transition will be a smooth one for most of the new appointees, who are retaining positions. Sanders County Commissioner Carol Brooker, Sheriff Tom Rummel, Judge Doug Dryden and Clerk and Recorder Nichol Scribner all were re-elected to their position. The only new person to a county seat is Sanders County Attorney Naomi Leisz. While Leisz couldn't make the swearing in ceremony on Thursday, Cox had her take the oath of office before the end of the year.

Taking the oath of office were Sheriff Tom Rummel, who was re-elected in November for a third term. Rummel will also serve as the Sanders County Coroner after the Sanders County Commissioners decided to combine those positions.

Annie Wooden OATH OF OFFICE - Sanders County Commissioner Tony Cox swears into office Sanders County Attorney Naomi Leisz last Thursday afternoon.

Nichol Scribner, who just finished her first term as Sanders County Clerk and Recorder, was also re-elected in November. As she begins a new year and a new term with the county, Scribner is filling the newly consolidated position of Sanders County Clerk and Recorder / Treasurer / Superintendent of Schools.

Commissioner Carol Brooker is beginning her fifth term leading Sanders County. At the swearing in ceremony, Cox said Brooker brings a wealth of knowledge to her position.

Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden retains his position in the county. Cox noted that Dryden has had many successful careers – including game warden, detective and firearms instructor – and now is taking over as Justice of the Peace. Dryden was previously appointed to fill the remainder of Judge Don Strine's term, then ran for election last fall.