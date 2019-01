MAKING THE PLAY - Jared Doskela tries to pull the ball in while Justus Johnson follows the action in the 39th annual Keg Bowl at Ainsworth Field Saturday.

It may have been Keg Bowl Lite but it was still the Keg Bowl.

The 39th annual Keg Bowl was played at its traditional home at Ainsworth Field Saturday and, in spite of low turnout numbers which forced the sharing of the quarterback position and a slight altering of the rules, the game was conside...