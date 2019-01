DICKEN DINO – Scott Dicken takes a ride on the Sinclair Gas Station mascot, now named "Claire." Dicken is the winner of the name-the-dinosaur contest for the station's new mascot.

Dave and JoAnne Colyer have a name for their new service station mascot – Claire – named in honor of their Sinclair Gas Station in Plains.

Scott Dicken of Plains was one of 75 people to enter the name-the-dinosaur contest, but wasn't the only one to suggest Claire, said JoAnne. The Colyers...