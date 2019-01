EYEING THE GOAL - Noxon's Delaney Weltz scored a game-high 13 points in Thursday's game with the Heat.

Basketball is difficult enough without putting undue pressure on yourselves.

The nervous Noxon Lady Red Devils lost a pair of District 14C conference games last week, falling 27-25 to the Savage Heat in Hot Springs Thursday and 67-28 to Arlee in Noxon Saturday.

Noxon coach Ryan Weltz thinks his...