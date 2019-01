WITH A SLICK START runners participated in the twentieth annual New Year's Day Fun Run event in Thompson Falls. Enthusiasts can choose to either run or walk the 2K (1.24 miles) or 5K (3.1) course.

Remember the year 1999, when the world was going to end at the stroke of midnight? Sarah Naegeli told a story recalling how her, Sharon Pound and Kris Anderson figured that if the world was going to end, they might as well have a fun run to go along with it.

Now, 20 years later, the annual Thom...