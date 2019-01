SANDERS COUNTY TO HELENA - Eighteen Sanders County residents were among the 2,000 Montanans to join the Rally for Public Lands in the Capitol Rotunda in Helena last Friday.

Sanders County was well represented in Helena last Friday as 18 county residents, out of roughly 2,000 total Montanans, showed support for preserving the heritage of Montana's 30 million acres of public lands at the state capitol in Helena.

The Public Lands Rally supporters showcased signs thr...