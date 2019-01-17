Obituary: Dale E. Trudgen

Dale E. Trudgen, 87, of Thompson Falls passed away Jan. 6, 2019, of natural causes.

Dale was born April 7, 1931, in Butte. He attended Polson High School, graduating in 1951. Dale worked as a painter, was a bronc rider, and worked at various lumber mills. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and ranching, and was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Turkey Foundation and the National Rifle Association.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Gertrude (Downey) Trudgen, siblings Nancylee Christensen and Donald Trudgen, and wife Margaret. He is survived by his wife, Martha Dianne Trudgen, and daughter Cheryl Mahon, grandchildren Bob and Karen Nelson and Dan and Sarah Black, and great-grandchildren Robert Nelson and Samantha Nelson. He is also survived by nephews Larry Christensen and Ted Christensen, great nieces Jessica Loucette and Kizzie Christensen, and great nephews Jason Christensen, Shaun Christensen and Neal Christensen.

Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Network of Sanders County, P.O. Box 1311, Plains, MT 59859. A private burial was held, with Sunset Hills Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.