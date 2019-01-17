EDITORIAL: Property owners have a unique opportunity

This week, five of the six Thompson Falls City Council members voted to move forward with the intent to create Special Improvement Districts to fund the proposed wastewater treatment system.

The system is expensive, and council members admitted to that fact. But they decided to move forward and give property owners the opportunity to express their support or opposition for the project.

Some city council members say they won't move forward with the project unless additional grants and funding options are found to help residents. They said the same the before the public meeting on the matter earlier this month.

Now that the council has voted to move forward with this step in the project, property owners get to help make the decision. It doesn't matter on which side of the issue you stand, you have a chance to be an important part of the decision making for the city.

We vote the city council members in to speak for the residents and to make the best decisions for us. This is a unique opportunity for property owners in Thompson Falls to make sure they are heard.