TROTTER KASSIDY KINZIE shoots as Noxon's Kristina Brown defends and Kali Murray follows the play in Plains Friday.

The Noxon Lady Red Devils are young and inexperienced, but they get a little older and a little wiser every time they play.

Coach Ryan Weltz and his Lady Devils put two more games of living and learning under their belts last week, defeating the Lady Trojans 48-23 in Troy Thursday and losing to...