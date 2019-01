MEGAN BAXTER goes up for two of her 15 points scored against Deer Lodge Saturday at TFHS.

Playing good defense is all about position, about being in the right place at the right time.

Suffering through a few defensive lapses, the Thompson Falls Lady Hawks lost twice last week, falling 61-33 to the Valkyries in Bigfork Friday and 66-36 to the Lady Wardens in Thompson Falls Friday.

Ho...