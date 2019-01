TAKING OATH - Morgan Grimm (left) is sworn in to the Thompson Falls Police Department by Mayor Jerry Lacy.

Growing up, Morgan Grimm didn't dream of being a police officer. She didn't wear the costume at Halloween. But a passion for helping people led her to the position.

Grimm, 34, recently joined the City of Thompson Falls Police Department. Born in Bozeman, Grimm grew up in a military family, primar...