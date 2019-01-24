ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Brylee Rose Nelson

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

January 24, 2019



Brylee Rose Nelson passed away in Spokane, Washington, on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the age of 3 months and 2 days.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Mountain Time, on Sunday, January 27, 2019 in the Noxon Cemetery, Noxon, Montana.

Brylee was born on October 15, 2018 at Sacred Heart Hospital, where she was baptized. She struggled with health issues and was a strong little baby.

She is survived by her parents Bryce and Sylvia; her siblings Matias and Dominic all from Noxon, Montana. Also surviving are numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to sign Brylee’s online guestbook at http://www.coffeltfuneral.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Coffelt Funeral Service.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018