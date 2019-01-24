Brylee Rose Nelson passed away in Spokane, Washington, on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the age of 3 months and 2 days.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Mountain Time, on Sunday, January 27, 2019 in the Noxon Cemetery, Noxon, Montana.

Brylee was born on October 15, 2018 at Sacred Heart Hospital, where she was baptized. She struggled with health issues and was a strong little baby.

She is survived by her parents Bryce and Sylvia; her siblings Matias and Dominic all from Noxon, Montana. Also surviving are numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to sign Brylee’s online guestbook at http://www.coffeltfuneral.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Coffelt Funeral Service.