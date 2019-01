SHOWN PINNING Kalispell Flathead's Colton Wieczorek, Trae Thilmony won his fifth tournament championship of the season at 113 pounds in the Ted Kato Invitational Saturday. Hawks host a quadrangular at TFHS Thursday.

Consider this a dry run for a much bigger deal – the Western B-C Divisional wrestling tournament.

Thompson Falls hosted the annual Ted Kato Invitational at TFHS Saturday, exactly two weeks before the Western B-C meet returns to Thompson Falls on Feb. 3, and at that meet the stakes will be cons...