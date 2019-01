PLAINS SENIOR Josiah Vanderwall wrestles against Arlee's Colt Crawford in the 138 pound championship match at the Ted Kato Invitational Saturday. Vanderwall won by pin late in the first period.

The Plains-Hot Springs Savage Horsemen scored 98.5 team points and placed fourth out of 10 teams in the 2019 Ted Kato Invitational wrestling tournament in Thompson Falls Saturday.

With only one week of regular season action remaining, the Savage Horsemen will wrap it up participating in a mixer...