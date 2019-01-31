ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

TOPS IN GEOGRAPHY

 
January 31, 2019

Annie Wooden

Thompson Falls students in grades 4 through 8 competed in the annual Geography Bee earlier this month, with fourth-grader Addie Traver (front center) coming out on top. Each grade level had a geography bee, and then the top two students from each grade competed in the school-wide event. Traver won the school bee after several tiebreaker rounds with sixth-grade student Braedon Ferris (front left). Third place went to Alex Olesen (front right), also in sixth grade. Traver will now take a test online to see if she qualifies for the state Geography Bee, schedule for March 29. Other students participating in the Thompson Falls Geography Bee included (back row from left) fourth-grader Alex Barerra, seventh-graders Kael Brown and Brayden McJunkin, fifth-grade students Shiann Hall and Annalise Fairbank, and eighth-grade students James Fields and Levy Meyers.

 
