Sheriff's Log

Ambulances: T. Falls, 7; Plains, 3; H. Springs, 4.

Sunday, January 20

Suspicious activity, individual banging on door and yelling, stated they rolled vehicle.

Theft from H. Springs business.

One vehicle, non-injury rollover accident on Baker Grade, Hwy. 28 north of Plains.

Vehicle traveling eastbound on Hwy. 200 toward T. Falls traveling at a high rate of speed and passing cars on icy roads.

An eastbound Hwy. 200 vehicle passed by a semi in a no passing zone on Dykstra Hill, T. Falls.

Welfare check requested, Noxon.

Monday, January 21

H. Springs police requested for a verbal assault and threats.

Power line down in Boyer Creek, Plains.

Two juveniles in the Mule Pasture with air rifles turned over to parents, T. Falls.

Coroner requested, T. Creek.

Tuesday, January 22

Welfare check requested for individual leaving suicidal messages on social media, Plains.

Injured dog along Hwy. 200, Plains.

Disruptive male at H. Springs business.

Juveniles mooning driver, Plains.

Wednesday,

January 23

Welfare check requested for individual with strange social media posts, T. Falls.

Concern for animal welfare, T. Falls.

Two vehicle, non-injury, non-blocking accident, Plains.

Tanker truck traveling westbound on Hwy. 200 lost 3 tires and is still driving, Plains.

Welfare check requested by company on driver of semi-truck, Plains.

Possible intoxicated driver, T. Falls.

Trespassing, H. Springs.

Individual walking down Main St. wearing a hoodie and Halloween mask, turns out to be a pedestrian wearing a ski mask, T. Falls.

Vehicle slide-off at junction of Hwy. 200 and Prospect Cr., T. Falls.

Thursday, January 24

Two vehicle non-injury, non-blocking accident on Cherry Cr., T. Falls.

Theft from T. Falls residence.

Friday, January 25

Protection order violation, T. Falls.

Request for assistance from MT Highway Patrol, vehicle refusing to stop heading north on Corona Rd., Fish & Game located the vehicle, arrest made, Plains.

Cows out along Hwy. 200, Paradise.

Fender bender in post office parking lot, T. Falls.

Rock on Hwy. 200 is a road hazard, Eddy Flat.

Disturbance at the American Legion, Plains.

Saturday, January 26

Vehicle slide-off at Golf and Haley, T. Falls.

Domestic disturbance, arrest made for partner/family member assault in parking lot of Quinn’s Hot Springs.

Partner/family member assault, Plains.

Threats made, H. Springs.

Traffic complaint, Hwy. 200, T. Falls.