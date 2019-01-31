Judy Taylor, 69 years old of Noxon, passed away from complications of lupus and asbestos in Kalispell, Montana, on December 10, 2018. She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Ronnie Taylor of Noxon; two daughters, Robin (Jim) Schwartz of Missoula and Wendie (Kevin) Smith of Lolo; seven grandchildren, Scott (Katy) Schwartz of Lolo, Heather (Derrick) Kamper of Meridian, Idaho, Tabitha Schwartz of Missoula, Austin (Jess) Kinser of Frenchtown, DaKotta Kinser of Missoula, Tiffanie Smith and Colton Smith of Lolo; and seven great-grandchildren.

Being the youngest of five children, Judy was born to Ted and Helen Johnson in Mountain Home, Arkansas, and is survived by a sister, Linda (Gary) McElderry of Greely, Colorado, and a brother, George Johnson of Little Rock, Arkansas. They traveled with her family around the U.S. and Venezuela to various construction jobs. She met her husband, Ronnie, at Yellowtail Dam near Billings, Montana, and had both of their daughters in Billings. They continued traveling for work to construction jobs until settling in Noxon in 1978.

Judy was a wonderful homemaker and worked various jobs along her travels. She was employed for Burris making scopes and binoculars, worked in lumber mills and stores, and also attended college for bookkeeping. She enjoyed collecting coins, trap and cowboy action shooting, reading and many crafts. She enjoyed baking and making sure everyone had plenty to eat and felt welcome.

She is greatly missed and very loved, our wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. We miss you dearly and know the angels have brought you home.