Western B-C meet will determine who moves on

PIN TO WIN - Blue Hawk grappler Lucas Anderson pinned his Mission-Charlo opponent during Thursday quadrangular match between the Hawks, Mission-Charlo, Florence and Clark Fork. The Western B-C divisional tournament will be held at TFHS Saturday with mat action slated to begin at 10 a.m.

Only the best wrestlers get the opportunity to compete on the sport's biggest stage in Montana at storied Metra Park in Billings in the State All-Class Tournament, and the road to Billings runs through Thompson Falls this time around.

Hoping to qualify for the most important tournament of this o...