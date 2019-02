WATERWAY COMMUNITY SUPPORTED AGRICULTURE is preparing for its second season of providing customers with locally grown produce. Owner Elizabeth Riffle is looking to expand her client-base in response to a NRCS grant she recently received. With these funds she is installing a high tunnel to expand her growing season and make irrigation improvements.

"I have raised a garden all my life," said Elizabeth Riffle, relating to what life was like growing up as the daughter of Allen and Karen Dykstra, founders of Fruitland Acres located along Highway 200 between Plains and Thompson Falls.

"We sold it (Fruitland Acres) around 1993 or 1994 due to my...