GALLOPING INTO THE NEW YEAR – The Annual Cowboy New Year's Ride, sponsored by Atari Foust and Jason Helvey, took place on January 5 in the Beaver Creek drainage when horse enthusiasts spent four hours welcoming 2019 on horseback. Trout Creek Back Country Horsemen have announced monthly ride dates for the upcoming season.

Trout Creek Back Country Horsemen held their first meeting of 2019 and are looking forward to new adventures for the months to come.

Requests were made for the Horsemen to release a calendar of rides for the upcoming year, and they have responded. President Larry "Doc" Milham has publicly ann...