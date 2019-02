BALLOON MOUNTAIN – Juniors (from left) Wiley Scribner, Esvin Reyes and Kelsey Standeford work on their "Balloon Tower" as Dakota Butcher prepares another balloon. Senior Cameran Hill (background), president of the SkillsUSA Plains Chapter, watches. The juniors took second place for two points.

Students of Plains High School held a contest in the gymnasium last week to showcase the new after-school program and to recruit additional membership.

The school received a $1,000 grant in January, compliments of Channellock Tools of Meadville, Pa., to have an assembly and put on a Career and T...