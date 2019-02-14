Question of the Week

How do you show someone you love them on Valentine’s Day?

PAUL PERKINS, Thompson Falls – “My wife died in 2001, so I show my love to my two dogs – a Corgi and a Shelty – by taking them for a walk every day.”

KATHY IKOLA, Trout Creek – "I try to make a special roast beef dinner and dessert for my husband. He really likes roast beef.”

DAVID HAASE, Thompson Falls – “I give my wife money. You can’t go wrong with money. But we usually go out to dinner at the Elks Lodge and I give them the money.”

LEVI KILLGORE, Plains (6, a first-grader) – “Kisses. I throw them kisses. That shows them I love them.”

SOPHIE ELLIS, Thompson Falls – “If they are out of town, I call them on the phone and tell them I love them. If they are local, I can do it in person.”

RANDY UMBS, Whitepine – “It depends on the person. I have to know the person and what means the most to them. I’ll do something along those lines.”