Remember When?

50 YEARS AGO • JANUARY 30, 1969

SNOW SLIDES TRAP TRANSPORT BLOCK HIGHWAY FOUR HOURS

Two large snow slides ensnared a large Northern Pacific Transport Co. truck-trailer on Highway 200 about seven miles east of Thompson Falls Tuesday, blocking traffic for several hours.

The transport driver, Al Fechner of Missoula, and a Thompson Falls lumber mill operator, Swan Flodin, miraculously escaped injury when they were caught in the midst of the second slide as it pushed the truck-trailer off the highway and against the guard rail.

Flodin, who was en route to his home at Plains when he was halted, was inspecting the first slide with Fechner when the second one struck. Flodin was pinned between the wheels of the truck and the guard rail for several minutes before he could be dug out. Fechner said he escaped by running around behind the transport.

Fechner was driving east when he noticed the first slide roaring down the mountain side. He applied his brakes and the truck-transport came to a stop in the midst of the slide, but still in his own right hand traffic lane. It was while he and Flodin were inspecting the slide and awaiting help that the second slide roared down the mountainside and pushed the transport off the highway toward the mainline of the Northern Pacific Railway. The force of snow also pushed the guard rail toward the tracks. State and Sanders County road crews were mobilized to clear the highway of the mass of rock and snow.

Meanwhile, traffic was being held at Thompson Falls on the west and at Plains on the east until the highway was re-opened.

The scene is near the site of a rock slide which struck an auto occupied by the late Tom Carter and Mrs. Carter several years ago.

WEATHER SPURS SALES OF MANY WINTER AIDS

January’s extreme cold weather and deep snow caused heavy runs on items in Thompson Falls retail stores which helped keep vehicles running, and man and his home comfortable.

As the first break in the extended cold spell came with the arrival of February, many items still are in short supply or as yet unavailable.

John Newell, manager of Motor Parts, said he had an extra large stock of tire and truck chains and batteries on hand before winter arrived, but sold out completely early in January and is unable to get replacements in any quantity.

Snow shovels and scoops are unavailable in local stores now. Gambles, Motor Parts, Stobie Shopping Center and Falls Building and Electric all report they’re completely sold out and unable to get replacement stocks yet. Shovels were sold out early in the winter.

Gary Gunderson also reported a heavy run on some winter clothing items with mitten liners, overshoes and insulated boots sold out and in short supply.

Numerous other items to aid residents during the extreme cold and snow sold well during January. These included heating tapes, electric heaters, heating lamps, wood burners, propane torches, water tank heaters, anti-freeze, de-icer and a preparation to keep gasoline lines from freezing.

Gunderson said he had sold a large supply of ladders for use in shoveling snow off roofs. Fertilizer, which was used as a heating agent to melt snow and ice, was a hot-selling item also.

Dean Margelin, manager of the Stobie Shopping Center, said he couldn’t keep enough salt or ammonium nitrate on hand to meet the demand. Monday, he reported that he was sold out of a ton and a half of ammonium nitrate which he had received the previous week.

Margelin explained that ammonium nitrate or fertilizer is used as a melting agent in place of salt in locations where salt would damage shrubbery, lawns or sidewalks.

He noted that while householders formerly purchased salt and ammonium nitrate in small amounts, a few pounds at a time, now they “come in and take it away in 80-pound bags.”

Gunderson said he had several chances to sell snowblowers if they had been available.

R.H. (Hersh) Butte said Monday he had delivered so many Pres-to-Logs the past two weeks that his wrists ached.