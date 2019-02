SAME PEOPLE, DIFFERENT TIME – Michael Brinson, the town's former mayor, gets sworn in as a new council member by Dan Rowan, the present Plains mayor.

The mayor of Plains swore in the newest member of the town council last week, but it was almost a form of déjà vu. Seven years ago, the roles were reversed. Then Mayor Michael Brinson was swearing in councilman Dan Rowan, who is now the town mayor.

Brinson served as the Plains mayor from 2006...