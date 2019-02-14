ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

STUCK IN SANDERS COUNTY

 
February 14, 2019

Shana Neesvig

TO AUSTRALIA VIA HIGHWAY 200 – Richard's Transport out of Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, has chosen Highway 200 as their route to deliver a total of nine large compressors to Australia via boat embarking from Everette, Washington. Compressors two and three were stranded near Noxon when winter road conditions were a problem for transporters. After spending five days waiting for clear roads, the crew got their window to depart on Thursday morning. Upon arriving for departure, they found one of the loads was missing two generators, which were removed by someone who had a hydraulic wrench to detach the hydraulic lines. In addition, all electrical system lines were cut. "Our window to leave is now, looks like we are not going to make this or the boat either," said Kevin Jordan of Richard's Transport wondering where they would locate someone to come and fix the equipment and how long it would take. The crew hopes that compressors four through nine have an easier time making it through the states.

 
