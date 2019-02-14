T. Falls delays sewer decision

The Thompson Falls City Council voted Monday night to delay a critical vote in the proposed wastewater treatment project.

The council must decide whether or not to create two Special Improvement Districts (SIDs) to help fund the proposed project that would connect properties north of the railroad tracks to the city’s existing sewer system.

Under state law, if 75 percent of parcel owners provide written protest to the creation of an SID, the project is stopped. Mayor Jerry Lacy said that previously, the council was given the wrong percentage by the state bond council and told that the project would stop if 50 percent of parcel owners protested the SID.

Monday night, Lacy reported that in SID No. 1, on the west end of Thompson Falls, 107 of 194 parcel owners protested the SID, or 57 percent. In SID No. 2, which moves east to Grove Street, 89 of 143 parcel owners provided written protest, or 63 percent. In order to allow the council additional time to review the protests, Lacy proposed continuing the action for a later date. The council agreed, and voted to table the decision until the March 11 meeting.

“We told the people in two different meetings that it takes 50 percent to stop this,” council member Dennis Newman said. “It’s up to the council. At some point we have to listen to the people we represent.”

Council member Raoul Ribeiro said he would like the additional time to see if the city could find more funding to make the project reasonable for residents to afford.

The city is continuing to explore options for additional funding. Mayor Lacy said he went to Helena at the end of January to testify before the state legislature asking for more funds.

More than a dozen residents attended the council meeting on Monday, most expressing their opposition to the proposed project.

“My concern is it’s an all in or all out situation and in time, other options can be reviewed,” said property owner Barb Mosher. Resident Lark Chadwick stated that the improvements needed for the existing sewer system south of the tracks should be the focus of the project, and not connecting properties on the hill.

“I have a hard time voting for something that so many residents oppose,” said council member Tom Eggensperger. “If we approve this, these residents are stuck with the obligation and there are a lot of people who can’t afford this.”

Because of the government shutdown earlier this year, Rural Development extended the deadline for the funding package offered. With that extra time, the city has scheduled an additional public meeting for Thursday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the community center in Thompson Falls. At that meeting, representatives from Rural Development, Great West Engineering and the state Department of Environmental Quality will be available to answer questions and go over the project funding and details again with residents.

The council is scheduled to vote on the SIDs at the March 11 meeting at city hall.