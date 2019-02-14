Dixie Danuser

Dixie Reynolds Aldrich Danuser passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Bitterroot Valley Living Center in Stevensville.

Dixie was born February 18, 1942 in Kootenai, Idaho to Murry and Beth (Millar) Reynolds. The family moved to Camas Prairie where they remained until 1954, at which point they moved to Thompson Falls where Dixie attended school and graduated in 1960. After graduation, Dixie married Ray Aldrich, and in 1961 the couple welcomed daughter Heidi to the family, followed by son Jeffrey in 1966. In June of 1979 the family moved to Forks, Washington, briefly, Medford, Oregon, then Troutdale, Oregon, where they resided until 1984 when they returned to Missoula. Ray and Dixie divorced in 1987. In 1992 Dixie married Gary J. Danuser of Lolo and the couple lived there until her admission to the Living Center in 2016.

Dixie enjoyed cooking, camping, playing cards and telling jokes. She loved country music, dancing and playing the piano, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Dixie is survived by husband Gary of Missoula, son Jeff of Thompson Falls, stepdaughters Kimberly Lindquist of Corvallis and Julie Danuser of Lolo, brother Kim Reynolds of Florence, Jyl Hill of Noxon and Patsi Hodges of Baja, Mexico. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Dixie was preceded in death by her daughter Heidi, parents Murry and Beth, and sister Betty June Green. Dixie's humor, optimism and generosity touched the lives of many, and her quick wit will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A private memorial service will be held later in the year.