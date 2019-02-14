ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Thomas Ray Graham

 
February 14, 2019

TOM GRAHAM

Thomas Ray Graham, 68, of Trout Creek, Montana succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Tommy is survived by his sister Judy Delaney, daughters Teena Frank, Shaila Maciosek, son-in-law Josh Maciosek, grandchildren Peyton Graham, Jaxon Frank, Bo Maciosek and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Norma (Jacobson) Graham, brother Terry Graham and brother-in-law Mike Delaney.

Tom was born March 30, 1950, in Wallace, Idaho. He graduated from Wallace High School in 1968 and had many years of experience working in the mining industry. He went into logging and eventually, "Tom Graham Trucking" came to life.

Tommy requested his ashes to be spread on the Idaho/Montana border. "Pretty Boy Tommy" will be loved and missed by family and countless friends who shared his life.

 
