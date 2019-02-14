Our Viewpoint

Wrestlers' dedication to sport is admirable

Over the weekend, I had the opportunity to attend the MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament in Billings. I had not been there since high school, when I was a wrestling manager for Thompson Falls. Decades later, I have more of an appreciation for the dedication and focus we see in wrestlers.

The competition was tough. Some kids lost out in two matches. With numbers down in many sports, including wrestling, athletes don't have the same competition at tournaments and in practice as they did decades ago, when schools had multiple wrestlers in many weight classes. The Thompson Falls and Plains/Hot Springs wrestlers have a tough go in the team competitions, but each individual gives it their all and does their best for their coaches, their teammates and themselves.

We have some amazing athletes in Sanders County and around Montana, but wrestlers are a special breed. You work hard for your team and your coaches, and the physical and mental toughness required of each individual in the sport is unmatched in almost no other. These kids work for months to train, stay healthy to make weight, and compete hard in each match leading up to the state tournament.

At MetraPark in Billings last weekend, the best in the state gathered for a chance at a title in front of thousands of family members and spectators. There were a few wrestlers who ended their high school careers as four-time state champions. Others finished just short of a title. The emotions were high, and it's hard not to feel bad for those kids who work so hard and come up short of a medal.

Those who missed the podium at state will come back next year with more determination and focus. We could all learn a little something about committment and drive from these fine young men and women. Keep up the hard work, and we look forward to seeing you back in Billings next year in your quest for a state title.