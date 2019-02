PICTURE PERFECT - Noxon's Rylan Weltz gets his jump shot off over the outstretched arms of Plains' Esvin Reyes in Noxon Friday.

The Noxon Red Devils played host to Plains for senior night action last week, but couldn't keep up with the aggressive Horsemen and suffered a 56-44 loss.

"Plains was being aggressive and getting to the rim and we were settling for jump shots," Red Devil Coach Bart Haflich said, adding that no...