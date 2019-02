LEAVING THE BRIGHT LIGHTS of the Metra for the final time this season, Falls freshman Trae Thilmony walks off the mat after winning the 113 pound consolation final in the arms of his father Mike with head coach Ian Taylor following.

The Blue Hawk wrestling team traveled to Billings for the Montana state all-class wrestling tournament, with four of their five wrestlers earning a trip to state and battling from start to finish. Two Hawks earned medals in Billings, with Roman Sparks finishing second and Trae Thilmony earning th...