Sanders County Honor Roll - Second Quarter

Thompson Falls Elementary

Students on the fourth-grade honor roll list were Alex Barrera, Aubrey Baxter, Hunter Berman, Sandy Bonney, Allie Borgmann, Everett Brotherton, Jesse Buchanan, Addyson Deal, Teagan Dorscher, Giovanni Grossberg, Chase Helvey, Samantha Hertel, Kylee Huff, Michael Koskela, Emma Moore, Kaylene Morkert, Jason Myers, Marley Neesvig, Liam Pallister and Adelyn Traver.

The fifth-grade honor roll list included Trayten Anderson, Emma Claridge, Brooklyn Cork, Annalise Fairbank, Shiann Hall, Gabrielle Hannum, Quin Hutchings, Sabrina McGaughey, Solveig Nygaard, Addison Pardee, Peyton Pate, Cayden Steinebach and Savana Wilson.

Earning a spot on the sixth-grade honor roll was Andrew Brotherton, Isabella Buchanan, Madison Chojnacky, Skye Curry, Jeremy Fausett, Braedon Ferris, Ethan Geisbusch, Mace Jacobson, Sarah Koskela, Ian Myers, Noa Stevens and Madison Toyias.

Thompson Falls Junior High

The seventh-grade honor roll included, Kael Brown, Braxton Dorscher, Justin Haagenson, Olivia Harnett, Brayden McJunkin, Hattie Neesvig, Theodore Nygaard, and Mackenzie Robinson.

Students who made the eighth-grade honor roll were Elizabeth Baxter, Bethany Burk, Breck Ferris, Marcella Hodges-VanHuss, Cheyla Irvine, Chesney Lowe, Levi Myers, Mollie Nichols, Anna Pallister, Garth Parker and Wesley Powers.

Thompson Falls High School

The freshmen that earned a spot on the honor roll were Caity Alexander, Tyler Battles, Julissa Bonney, Benjamin Croft, Aubrey Giffin, Veronica Hanks, Colin Kane, Claire Lumley-Holmes, Lance Palmer, Ellison Pardee, McKenzie Robins, Nathan Schraeder, Scarlette Schwindt and Trae Thilmony.

Students on the sophomore honor roll list were Zachary Allday, Megan Baxter, Marc Boyd, Jolia Buchanan, Cody Burke, Dreah Day, Jody Detlaff, Alaina Fitzgerald, Faith Frields, Sierra Hanks, John Hensley, Leilani Jack, Alorah Juarez, William McPherson, Justin Morgan, Josey Neesvig, Eiken Newman, Nathan Ostwald, Gabriella Pallister, Kade Pardee, Jasmine Pearson, Renee Pearson, Jenna Totzauer and Riley Wilson.

For the junior class the honor roll list included Ethan Brown, William Cable, Luke Comerford, Luke Dahlke, Kelsey Frank, Kaden Gran, Amelia Hancik, Reagan Hanks, Jack Jacobson, Anjelo Juarez, Bradley Lantz, Justin Miller, Andrea Pearson, Daniel Ryan, Ryan Schraeder, Donte' Sullivan and Shaylynda Walker-Baird.

On the senior class honor roll was Kyle Burrell, Nathan Burwig, Martha Claflin, Melaina Goodman, Haley Johnson, Keegan Kenny, Edward Lee, Molly McCready, Brianna Pardee, Rachel Ribeiro, Kane Smith, Maya Stiles, Kacey VanZanten and Nickolas Viera.

Plains Elementary

The fourth-grade students who made the honor roll list were Aubree Butcher, Ashley Ferlan, Emma O'Keefe, Madison Pfister, Marina Tulloch, Jaycee Carr, Gavin Hafner, Cooper Meredith, Claire Lakko, Alyeska Roy, Giada Schall, Gregory Tatum, Alexis Brooks, Carson Becktel, Rilee Davis, Ireland Fleenor, Cecilia Harris, Avamarie Lawyer, Jazlyn Randolph, Jacey Schall, Ashley Hill and Tyler Smith.

The students in the fifth-grade who earned honor roll were Kalem Ercanbrack, Madisyn Peele, Macey Malmend, Ruthie Uli, Catalina Mitchell, Kalli Tuma, Leah Uli, Liam Lyman, Sarah Anderson, Kylan Bostick, Maddie Carter and Ivy Noble.

The students on the sixth-grade honor roll list were Alexis Demming, Layla Harris, Fabiolity Martinez, Kimbre O'Brien, Zayden Allen, Kaitlyn Ducept, RuBea Privett, Teagan Thomas, Mackenzie Tulloch, Madalynn Blood, Wyatt Butcher, Shawn O'Keefe, Gavin Schrenk, Caleb Lakko, Aliyah Heathers, Logan Steinebach, Esmegrace Collett, Django Oakcedar, Jacob Lulack, Tanner Schulze and Gracie Scribner.

Plains Junior High

Student who earned a spot on the honor roll in the seventh-grade were Cody Hafner, Nicholas Hill, Samuel Feliksa, Alexander Horodyski, Kaedin Jurek, Drew Carey, Hallie Corbin, Gracie Bauer, Olivia Easter, Zephaniah Dines, Annika Rivinius, Spur Ryan, William Tatum, Aiden Lyman, Joseph Martin, Romeo McCarren and Kassidy O'Keefe. Earning a 4.0 were Teirany Bellinger, Jaelyn Carr, Emory Ercanbrack, Amy Hill, Blekely Lakko, Peyton Wasson and Marissa Young.

In the eighth-grade on the honor roll list was Piper Bergstrom, Kimberly Curry, Alyvia johnson, Brady Schrenk, Kallen Burrows, Hunter O'Brien, Izibelle Crabb, Montana Killgore, Danyon Heingartner, Lillian MacDonald, Carlie Wagoner and Shelby Scribner. Students earning a 4.0 were Alexis Helterline and Kaylie Peele.

Plains High School

The freshmen that made honor roll were Hunter Altmiller, Christopher Jones, Aubrey Tulloch, Anna Hafner, Grace Horton, Gabriel Worral, Krystena Boes, Dawson Brown, Shilo Griffin, Broxton Heider, Celsey VonHeeder, Jocelyn Carr, Madison Elliott, Trenis McDonald, Kaylah Standeford, Haylee Steinebach and Brea Patton. Students earning a 4.0 were Adelle Ercanbrack and Madelyn Madden.

In the sophomore class the honor roll students were Ariel McCarren, Dacia Black-Garrison, Skylar Bergstrom, Nathan Feliksa, Katrina Hagerman, Rachel McNulty, Adam Aguilera, Kaylee Cole, Leena Meckler, Justine Martin, McKenna O'Lexey, Gavin Regalado, Deriyan Sheehan, Duncan Chisolm, Mykenzi Blood, Danielle Castonguay, Tucker Foster, Nicolas Gumm and Kolton Johnston. Students earning a 4.0 were Talmage Ercanbrack and Rebecca Madden.

For the junior class the honor roll students were Isaac Cremer, Charles REhbein, Dakota Butcher, Grace Cockrell, Treydon Brouillette, Andrew Harmon, Meriah Morman, Miera Loberg, Emma Morgan, Meranda Morman, Conrad Vanderwall, Esvin Reyes Melendez, Jake Weyers, Zackery Karr and Cree Lulack. Earning a 4.0 were Kylee Altmiller and Audrey Brown.

The seniors that made the honor roll list were Paxton Johnson, Willow Sturdivant, Mackenzie Angle, Josiah Vanderwall, Matthew McCracken, Braden Starika, Tayler Henderson, Cameron Hill, Alexander Borgmann and Jacob Peterson. Students earning a 4.0 were Derick Curry, Natalee Deschamps, Rachel Huenink, Haley Josephson, Kassidy Kinzie and Malachi Paulsen.

Hot Springs Elementary

The students in the first-grade that made the honor roll were Anjelle Reed, Terrin Stanton, Nakiyla McCrea, Fayble Hayden, Deon McDonald, Michael Pablo, Jordan White and Daniel Homola. The 4.0 students in the first-grade were Noah Heidegger and Keawe Ilac.

In the second grade the students on the honor roll list were Noble Barber, Aiden Skellenger and Layla Ford. The 4.0 students in the second grade were Lillianah Bigcrane, Mataya Garcia, Trace Henkel, Ziah Hensrude, Alisha Jakobosky, Elizabeth Knudsen, Eleanor Massey, Peyton Salmi and Mickey Sheridan.

The students who made the honor roll list in the third-grade were Jazmyn Campbell, Chase Depoe, Ryder Herman, Kember Keefe, Joshua Yother, Manuel "JR" Garcia and Samuel McDougall. Earning a 4.0 were Kahl Graham and Levi McDaniels.

Earning a spot on the fourth-grade honor roll was Asher Parker, Ben Aldridge, Sophia McDonald, Logan Homola, Lanet Jakabosky, JW Marrinan, Andrew Waterbury, Kora Hensrude, Jamason Spears-Harris and Ava Bouquet.

On the fifth-grade honor roll was William Detienne. Fifth grade students earning a 4.0 were Kara Christensen, Samson Jakabosky, Aylene Keefe and Naoma Knudsen.

The students earning honor roll in the sixth-grade were Madalyn Homola, John Waterbury, Georgia Uski, Brooke Jackson, Nick McAllister, Martha Miller and Zachariah McDougall.

Hot Springs

Junior High

At Hot Springs Junior High, seventh-grade honor roll students included Lauryn Aldridge, Elanore Buffo, Cheyenne Fernandez, Caleb Grieco, Clint Lien, Michael Marrinan, Amy McDaniels, Vivika McKeever, Jody Page, Justin Perry and Allan Peters.

Eighth-grade recipients included Austin Campbell, Lily DeTienne, Madelyn Grieco, Josie Uski and Sydney Viegut.

Hot Springs

Junior High

Ninth-graders earning a spot on the second quarter honor roll at Hot Springs High School include Katelyn Christensen, Ava Erny, Morgan Hoff, Kyle Lawson, Moira Lonergan, Joshua Maier, Jack McAllister, Russell Morton and Benedict Waterbury.

Tenth-graders were Berton DeTienne, Ariah Erny, Logan Heppler, Laneya Miller, Isabel Morton, CheyAnna Perry, EmmaRae Rasmussen, Syrrius Robinson, Jesse Uski and Steven Yother.

Juniors on the honor roll include Bobby Aruda, McKennzie Cannon, Niccolo Costa, Yazmin Finley, Brianna Gray, Sage Jackson, Sydney Jackson, Laci Lien, Angelica Lopez, Kate McDaniels, Jenny Scrivner, Luke Waterbury and Thea Weckerle.

Hot Springs seniors on the honor roll include Tyler Carr, Savannah Ek, Coby Guenzler, Haylee Hoff, Claire McAllister, Elena McAllister, Andrew McRoberts, Joshua Scrivner and Christopher Theademan.

Trout Creek Elementary

The honor roll list for the third-grade included Cora Anderson, Jayden Beahan, Weston Block, Kennedy Brown, Ti'Ana Harvey, Alex Hensley, Obijah McKell and Daniel Pederson.

For the fourth-grade honor roll there was Arthur Braunschweig, Nora-Jean Hoy, Kassidy Dana, Georgia Schafer, Brandy Smith and Gavin Todd. Arya Krick earned a 4.0. Honorable mention went to Scott Ryder.

On the fifth-grade honor roll list was Aaliyah Harvey, Isha McKell, Elizabeth Pederson, Fletcher Segura and Madison Wormwood.

Students in the sixth grade who made the honor roll were David Flores, Gage Todd, Jazmyn Hancock, Gabriel Hutton and Ashton Rasmussen.

Trout Creek

Junior High

Earning a spot on the honor roll for the seventh-grade was Gracie Hill and Nathan Levey. Earning a 4.0 was Ashley Braunschweig.

On the eighth-grade honor roll was Serenity Barrus with Colton Wormwood earning a 4.0.

Noxon Junior High

The students who made the seventh-grade honor roll were Kenya Brubaker, David Ehinger and Martha Klaus.

On the eighth-grade honor roll was Avery Burgess, Megan Ehinger and Emily Brown with honorable mention going to Aubrey Erwin.

Noxon High School

Honor roll for the freshmen was Cora Ackerman, Rachel Ehinger, Vanessa Horner, Laurel Miller and Cade Van Vleet. Honorable mention went to Kylee Erwin, Andy Koonce and Gunnar Swanson.

The sophomore honor roll went to Chloe Scarlett with honorable mention going to Brody Hill, and Ezabella Lampshire.

On the junior class honor roll was Michael Antonich, Jenna Freeman, Brittany Hagen, Alivia Hill, Ethen Krueger, Shelby Lackner, Elizabeth Lampshire, Frida Rivera, William Ryan and Rylan Weltz with honorable mention going to Emma Kardokus and Kendra Torti.

Honor roll for the seniors included Madison Koonce, Kristina Brown, Delaney Weltz and Levi Brubaker. Honorable mention went to Alex Currie, Owen Fisher, Kali Murray and Edison Van Vleet.

NOTE: Honor roll for Dixon Schools will be published after the second trimester ends.