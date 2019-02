2019 Legislative Session

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox testifies in support of a bill to restrict opiate prescriptions in the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee on Feb. 11.

by Shaylee Ragar

UM Legislative News Service

University of Montana School of Journalism

McKenna Fromm was a straight-A high school student, basketball player and member of student government in 2011.

By 2015, she was living in a spider-infested "drug den," estranged from her family and deep in a...