Montana ID cards being replaced

ID CARDS REAL ID compliant driver licenses and ID cards have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the license to indicate it is REAL ID compliant. This is the only physical difference from a non-compliant credential, but it allows airport and federal officials to quickly identify the card.

If you go in to renew your driver's license, you might be in for a surprise. Montana is in the process of becoming compliant with the Federal REAL ID Act, meaning that a decision will have to be made on whether a regular license or REAL ID will best suit your needs.

Residents who will not be entering federal facilities, nuclear power plants or boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft will not need a REAL ID and a regular driver's license will be suitable. Starting October 1, 2020, a REAL ID or other federally approved identification (limited to a passport or military ID) will be required to clear TSA airport checkpoints nationwide or to access secured facilities.

Minors under 18 years of age are not required to present a REAL ID for access to these facilities and services. All U.S. Citizens and legal residents of the U.S. are eligible to apply for the REAL ID, which will look almost exact to a regular license, except that "Not For Federal Identification Purposes" will be printed on the regular license.

Montana Department of Motor Vehicles (MVD) supplies a checklist of REAL ID issue requirements and can be downloaded online by visiting dojmt.gov. It is highly recommended that the checklist is reviewed carefully so all required documentation is retrieved before scheduling an appointment to receive a REAL ID.

A major component to our nation's security is driver's license and identification documentation. The REAL ID Act passed by Congress in 2005 when the 9/11 Commission recommended that the Federal Government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses."

realid.mt.gov STANDARD CREDENTIAL Montana credentials already provide a high level of identity security and fraud deterrence. The only physical difference with non-compliant driver licenses and ID cards, issued after January 2019, is the text, "NOT FOR FEDERAL IDENTIFICATION PURPOSES," in the upper right-hand corner.

Montana Legislature and Governor Steve Bullock passed Senate Bill 366 initiating compliance with the federal REAL ID ACT in 2017. Montana was originally granted a compliance extension date of October 10, 2018 from The Department of Homeland Security in order to "give MVD time to develop business processes, hire new staff and acquire the necessary equipment needed to implement REAL ID," MVD Administrator Sarah Garcia stated in a press release. "With this extension, MVD is on track to comply with REAL ID requirements, and also gives Montana citizens time to prepare for issuance of REAL ID credentials."

MVD requested and received another extension in 2018 allowing them to begin issuing REAL ID identifications in January 2019, becoming fully compliant by October 2020.

Sanders County MVD will issue REAL IDs by appointment only. The office is open for scheduled appointments Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed noon until 1 p.m. for lunch, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments should be made by calling (866) 450-8034 or online at mtrealid.gov, where more REAL ID information is available.