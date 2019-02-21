Reaching to help other families

Falls woman goes back to school to help make the world better for moms

REACHING HER GOAL of becoming a social worker, Falls resident Colleen Knutson is working part-time, raising two daughters (Brooke, left, and Brielle) and attending the University of Montana full-time earning her bachelor's degree. Knutson likes the career diversity a social work degree gives. She commented that she could find work at public schools, hospitals or clinics, with Child Protective Services, or with domestic violence centers, just to name a few.

The face of the "traditional" college student is changing. When we think of college, we envision an 18-year old dependent, fresh out of high school, who is moving away from their parent's house for the very first time. Times are changing and an increasing amount of college students are not fitting into this mold.

Many "non-traditional" students, such as Thompson Falls' Colleen Knutson, realize after a few years that working various "little jobs" will not bring life-long satisfaction. Knutson shared that she needs to earn a college degree in order to make it financially and find happiness in her profession.

As a mother of two daughters, Brooke who is 8 years old and Brielle, 2, she is busy. "My life is so crazy right now," Knutson stated, but reiterated that she will be earning a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Montana because she is banking on her kids watching her walk at graduation, a thought she holds dear to her heart.

Not only is she raising two daughters and attending classes in Missoula three days a week, but Knutson is also working for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), a job where she trains advocates for children who have been removed from their homes by Child Protective Services (CPS).

If that was not enough, Knutson's oldest daughter, Brooke, is a special needs child. This has allowed Knutson the opportunity to see that social work is where she needs to be. Continuing to live a life where it is financially taxing to raise a special needs child, she has learned how the system works and wants to help parents in the same situation.

"The older I got, I realized how much we are lacking in helping moms with kids that have special needs," said Knutson. "I see myself as a broker of services. There are hidden services and funding out there and I want to help other moms find these.

"This semester has been so hard," Knutson said comparing it to the previous four she's completed. She is currently taking 12 credits (had 15 credits last semester and finished with a 3.9 GPA) and only has three semesters left to earn her degree. "Honestly, I have thought about quitting. But I have all the resources in place and know that I am getting so close, this keeps me going."

Knutson said there is no way she could have gotten this far without the help of her children's grandparents, especially her mom, Karen Knutson, who is also attending college earning a degree in communications but taking this semester off. In addition to school, Karen is a caretaker for her son Justin, who suffered a massive brain injury when he fell 200 feet in 1999.

Colleen said they are a team and together they get through anything. Last year they went to the Montana Legislature and won their fight for caretakers to receive a $2 an hour wage increase as well as bringing back paid hours for caretakers. Hours and wages for caretakers had been cut as part of budget constraints. "We are now able to hire for 15 to 20 hours a week and have it paid for," Colleen said.

This was just a warmup for Colleen. With her and Karen's degrees in place, she is hoping to once again hit legislation to reach her personal goal of creating "a bill that helps kids with disabilities rather than being slapped for trying to become something. If a parent is successful, a disabled, special needs child should not be punished by having funding taken away. I would love to be helping families rally for policy changes."

Until then, Colleen is going to continue to fight for spring of 2020, when she will fulfill her dream of happiness by receiving her college diploma. "I will get up and go to a job I love. I hear people complain all the time about their jobs and I am like, then do something about it," Colleen shared.

"I know this chaos is temporary, I wonder if I will be able to handle it being calm someday," Colleen said, looking toward her future.

According to the American Council on Education (www.acenet.edu), 60 percent of undergraduate college students are non-traditional, meaning they are over 25 years of age, working and have familial obligations, are financially independent or have military connections.