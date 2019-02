Sheriff's Log February 21, 2019



Ambulances: Noxon, 5; T. Falls, 9; Plains, 6; H. Springs, 7. Sunday, February 10 Private intrusion alarm, T. Creek. Motor vehicle crash, SUV on its side in the ditch, Blue Slide Rd., T. Falls. Coroner requested, H. Springs. Concern for animal welfare, T. Falls. Suspicious vehicle pulling back an...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.