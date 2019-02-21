Gabrielle Fink Beller, 92, died February 15, 2019 following a brief illness. Gabrielle (Gaye to her friends as she would say) was born August 13, 1926 in Goodman, Wisconsin to Orvia & Franc Fink.

Gaye lived in Dixon with her parents while teaching school on the Camas Prairie until an introduction was made by her sister and brother to Richard Beller. Following a whirlwind courtship Richard & Gabrielle married May 24, 1947, in Thompson Falls and made their home of more than 60 years on their Lower Lynch Creek ranch.

Gabrielle is survived by her husband of 72 years, Richard Beller, who continues to ranch in Plains, and sister Vivian Forester, Florida. Together they have three children, Rick (Jo Jean) of Wasilla, Alaska, Shelly Beller of Nampa, Idaho, John (Martha) Beller also of Nampa, Idaho, and grandson Ryan Beller.

Gabrielle was preceded in death by her parents, Orvia and Franc Fink, and brother Frederick Fink.

We would like to thank all who kept Gaye in books to read – the joy in her later years, the crew of the Plains Ambulance, and the staff of Clark Fork Valley Hospital and Riverside Rehabilitation in Missoula for their care of Gaye in her final month. A memorial celebration of a life "well read" will be held at a later date.