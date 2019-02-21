ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Gabrielle Fink Beller

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 21, 2019

Gabrielle Beller

Gabrielle Fink Beller, 92, died February 15, 2019 following a brief illness. Gabrielle (Gaye to her friends as she would say) was born August 13, 1926 in Goodman, Wisconsin to Orvia & Franc Fink.

Gaye lived in Dixon with her parents while teaching school on the Camas Prairie until an introduction was made by her sister and brother to Richard Beller. Following a whirlwind courtship Richard & Gabrielle married May 24, 1947, in Thompson Falls and made their home of more than 60 years on their Lower Lynch Creek ranch.

Gabrielle is survived by her husband of 72 years, Richard Beller, who continues to ranch in Plains, and sister Vivian Forester, Florida. Together they have three children, Rick (Jo Jean) of Wasilla, Alaska, Shelly Beller of Nampa, Idaho, John (Martha) Beller also of Nampa, Idaho, and grandson Ryan Beller.

Gabrielle was preceded in death by her parents, Orvia and Franc Fink, and brother Frederick Fink.

We would like to thank all who kept Gaye in books to read – the joy in her later years, the crew of the Plains Ambulance, and the staff of Clark Fork Valley Hospital and Riverside Rehabilitation in Missoula for their care of Gaye in her final month. A memorial celebration of a life "well read" will be held at a later date.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/25/2019 21:25