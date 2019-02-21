Weigh options on sewer project

The information that we have been seeing on the sewer project is either for or against. I wanted to see some objective research. Does the sewer or the septic systems affect the value of your property, the availability of financing, appraisal, insuring, and selling of the property? I spoke with two appraisers, three realtors, two insurance agencies, the State Assessor’s Office, and our largest bank. The general consensus was that as long as the septic system was not in failure, it would not affect financing, appraisals, sales, property tax, nor insurance.

There is a general consensus that the septic drainage for the systems without drain fields is reaching the river untreated. We need to have a current study to determine the damage to the river. It does make sense that it is hurting our river water.

You don’t have to maintain a sewer. But the city does. You can expect rate raises. They won’t be more often that once a year, and probably not that often. At first you will have a new system that should require less maintenance. The raises are normally around 3%, but they may be more or less. This is the same as it has been with your water bills. Your septic system will at some time need replacement. There are going to be costs in dealing with sewage whichever way you go.

If the sewer project goes forward and you already have a functioning septic system you will still have to connect to the sewer. The city has to have everyone participate to pay for the system.

For Phase 1 the sewer will start with $65 per month plus an annual charge of $308, which will appear on your property tax statement for 20 years. Phase 2 is a few dollars more. There is interest of $1,639 for the 20 years of payments. You also can pay for the full amount less interest ($4,521) and avoid the annual payment. There are 3 grants potentially available to help with these charges. Note that the city hasn’t been granted these yet. But, they have been very successful in getting grants. One is for low-income seniors and another for all low-income households. The third should be eligible for everyone. It is unknown how much of the $4,521 these would cover.

With the sewer and the water, your lowest monthly payment will be $105.00. The amount can be more than that. What you might actually pay is available at city. It depends on how much water you use. Summer watering does not increase the sewer cost.

The biggest cost to the septic system owner is the replacement of the system. I spoke with a contractor and with the Sanitarian who spoke with another contractor. The cost quoted to us by the contractors ranged from $6,000 to $15,000. The following is the total cost of the sewer versus the septic over 20 years as financed. I am using an average cost for the septic of $10,000. I am using 5% interest on the replacement cost.

SEWER

Total: 20 years of $308 payments $6,160

Basic Sewer service of $65 per month

Estimated with six 3% increases $16,816

Total estimated cost over 20 years $22,976

Cash cost of sewer, paying $4521 up front: $21,337

SEPTIC

New septic system: $10,000, financed

for 20 years at 5% interest $15,839

Septic tank cleanouts or repairs $600

$16,439

Cash cost of septic system, paying $10,000 up front: $10,600

You have a lot to consider. The issues are, as I see them:

Some may not be able to have their septic replaced nor be able to finance it. Having sewer payments and the yearly additional payment is hard too. But may be easier than coming up with the $6,000 to $15,000 for septic replacement cost.

A septic system does not fail very often but they will eventually. On the hill, in 23 years, 166 have failed, or just over 7 per year. If the county keeps giving variances for replacements, the hill might continue septic system use for decades.

A number of the septic systems on the hill are failing to take pollutants out of the sewage and it is going into the river. Will the variances continue and for how long? Is polluting the river worse that paying more for your sewage disposal?

The City has been awarded unusually large grants. They are hard to come by and the resources may not be there again. It is only with these resources that Thompson Falls could even consider such a project.

Is having a sewer system that won’t fail and doesn’t pollute worth the cost?

You in Phase 1 and Phase 2 are making the decision for the whole hill and it is a hard one. The protest time ended on February 8, but the council will be the ones that move the project forward. Drop a note by the City and let them know how you feel. I know they like to hear from their constituency.

Carla Parks,

Thompson Falls