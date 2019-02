SHOT'S AWAY! Jake Weyers releases a shot as Charlo's Brock Tomlin tries to block it during District 14C semifinal action in Pablo Friday.

PABLO – The battles won along the way will make the journey even more memorable.

The never-say-die Plains Horsemen pulled off two stunning comeback wins on their way to winning third place in the District 14C tournament in Pablo last week.

After opening with a 59-55 win over St. Regis Thursda...