BRANDON ON THE BREAK - The Savage Heat's Brandon Knudsen scores a layup as Hot Springs teammates Tyler Knudsen and Tyler Carr, and Matt McCracken, Derick Curry and Treydon Brouillette of Plains follow the play in Pablo Saturday.

PABLO – The Hot Springs Savage Heat boys fought the good fight in the District 14C tournament in Pablo last week, winning two of four games and finishing in fourth place.

After opening the tourney with a 57-48 win over Sanders County rival Noxon in the first round Thursday, coach Cameron Barbe...