BIG DONATION – Plains Piranha Swim Team President Dan Helterline (left) poses with Committee for Safe Swimming President Janice Hanson at McGowan's Grocery Store after the team donated $5,000 for pool repairs.

They say that a way to a man's heart is through his stomach – the Committee for Safe Swimming (CSS) hopes that the way to donations is the same route.

Janice Hanson, president of the CSS, is heading a "Fill the Pool Easter Truffles" campaign to raise money to repair the E.L. Johnson Memorial...