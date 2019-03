REFLECTIONS - The Flat Iron Quilting Guild created a "Reflections" quilt as a raffle prize. The drawing will be held April 13 at the quilt show.

The Flat Iron Quilting Guild is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and will sponsor their traditional quilt show in April. The theme for this year's event is Reflections.

The quilt show is set for Saturday, April 13, with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. at Thompson Falls School. Admission...