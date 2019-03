HAWK SENIOR Grant Lundberg threw down one last dunk shot during Thompson Falls' Western B divisional tournament game against Deer Lodge in Ronan Thursday.

RONAN – Nobody said that playing in the Western B divisional tournament would be easy.

And it wasn't easy, at least not for the Thompson Falls Blue Hawk boys. Coach Jake Mickelson and his Hawks lost 50-32 to Deer Lodge in the first round Thursday and were then eliminated from the tourney 61-41...